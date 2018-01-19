I Am A Homeless Man

GroverDill

GroverDill

GoldMember
Founding Member
Aug 18, 1999
5,393
1,425
214
51
Rathdrum ID 83858
Since SN has been my internet "home" for what seems like forever, I feel homeless after selling off my Mustangs.


That is all.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors(?)


95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
15 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
4,921
2,956
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
I think you'll always be known and welcome here.

No offense to @FastDriver , but I'll always think of the '93 as yours. Im just weird like that. When Tom Clark sold his '95 Cobra, I still Google it under his name to find it and see if anything new has been done with it. And the '68 Fox will always be @CarMichael Angelo 's creation.
Generally whoever "builds" a car kinda always has their name attached to it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
5 Year Member
Apr 22, 2017
1,124
1,097
133
56
Buy another one. Problem solved.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,647
1,362
214
Fort Knox, KY
A5literMan said:
Now you’ve gone and made it weird :eek:
Click to expand...
That's cool, I like it weird. You'll get used to it. Then, you'll like it ;-)

But yeah, it is a bit weird driving a car that was someone else's project for so long. And like he said, it's kind of hard to think about the car without associating it with Joe. When I bring it up on the forum, you wouldn't?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
15 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
4,921
2,956
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
@GroverDill , you could have at least bought a Viper to have made the natural transition to Mopar rather than GM... I have heard newer Vettes are quite the BA machines tho, and I am old enough not to hate too much on those bow tie loving types (as of yesterday).
 
tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,392
2,976
234
Indiana
Where can I see details on the replacement? I’m hearing corvette?

Edit: found it. C7, sweet!
 
GroverDill

GroverDill

GoldMember
Founding Member
Aug 18, 1999
5,393
1,425
214
51
Rathdrum ID 83858
"Im gonna keep this car stock" pfft,
fullsizeoutput_475.jpeg
fullsizeoutput_479.jpeg
whatever.A&A V3 Ti trim kit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 8 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

opihinalu
Speedo is off, why and how to fix?
Replies
13
Views
427
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
I
Fox Mystery retainer?
Replies
8
Views
182
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rednotch
rednotch
E
I think my Fox might be a 1 of 1 car...
Replies
5
Views
482
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Erimikos
E
S
'94 computer in an '86?
Replies
3
Views
145
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Ryu
Fox 93 Foxbody A/C help.
Replies
17
Views
453
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom