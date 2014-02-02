I Feel Like Such A Moron.... But....

tonydalrymple
Active Member
-
- Nov 27, 2004
-
- 167
-
- 28
-
- 39
-
- 53
How do I access the 83 messages (and climbing) that I see under my name in the upper right hand corner?
Thanks, "old guy"
Thanks, "old guy"
Those messages are posts. They're not emails. If you look at the left hand side of your screen, you will see your avatar. Under that is your name, status, and joined date. Beneath that is your post count. It's labeled "messages".How do I access the 83 messages (and climbing) that I see under my name in the upper right hand corner?
Thanks, "old guy"
Can someone tell me how to post a photo / image in my profile?
Thanks.
Just Stirring the Pot here. Anyone gonna rename that?I've been away a bit and noticed that just now. I wonder who was the Einstein to call them "Messages". Yes I know this is an old post. I love digging up old sh** .. lol