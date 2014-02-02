I Feel Like Such A Moron.... But....

tonydalrymple said: How do I access the 83 messages (and climbing) that I see under my name in the upper right hand corner?



Thanks, "old guy" Click to expand...

Those messages are posts. They're not emails. If you look at the left hand side of your screen, you will see your avatar. Under that is your name, status, and joined date. Beneath that is your post count. It's labeled "messages".If you do receive a Private message, there will be a red indicator over the top of where it says, "inbox", above your name and avatar in the upper right hand side of your screen.