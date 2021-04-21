I think I'm getting fuel in my oil 89 mustang 5.0

John Bzstang

John Bzstang

Member
Dec 9, 2020
20
6
13
43
Manton
Just had a motor put in my 89 mustang stock 5.0. It had a 331 stroker in it with a bigger maf and a ecu with a chip it had a aftermarket holly systamax intake with 24lb injectors. So when they swap the motor to the stock 5.0 with the stock intake and stock 19lb injectors it still had the chipped ecu and bigger maf. It was popping and things when you give it gas and starting hard with the new motor. Now I checked my oil and it is way over full and I think it may have gas in it. Would this be from the bigger maf and chipped ecu trying to feed it to much fuel? So I put the stock maf and ecu in the car now and it runs great but havent ran it enough to see if gas is getting in oil still.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AydenTv
What's it Worth? 89 LX Convertible 5.0 Or 97 Cobra??
Replies
4
Views
1K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Engine Foxbody cooling and idling
Replies
20
Views
627
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Dtambs39
89 GT stumbles 2500 and above
Replies
41
Views
895
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
M
Engine Fuel pressure jumping like crazy
Replies
3
Views
416
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
H
Fox Is my 255lph fuel pump causing my issue?
Replies
12
Views
505
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
HarshFyasko66
H
Top Bottom