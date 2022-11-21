Electrical Ignition cylinder lock drill out

Feb 3, 2020
I just recently purchased my 84 mustang with 87 front clip and the previous owner had lost the keys and had drilled out the ignition lock cylinder. Not sure if he drilled it in the wrong spot or not but I cannot get the dang thing out. The pin lock on the side of the cylinder has been drilled out as well.

Did he just not drill far enough ? He went what looks like 1 1/2 - 1 5/8" deep. I see the pins on the bottom trailing towards the back on the cylinder. The first 4 are gone and there is still one or two I see in the back.

Where the drill bit stopped looks to be solid metal.

Any suggestions?

About to redo all the brakes and get it running. Hasn't been started in a few weeks. 393w forged bottom aluminum headed 770 carb stealth intake with a 150 pill of nitrous but set up for 300. 12-1 comp. 100oct when I go through town. Renegade Pro nitrous 120 Oct at the strip. 0 runs G force T-5 4.11's beefed up 8.8.
 
CAMTWO1070

Dec 17, 2021
General karthief said:
Pics please.
if I remember right the switch has to be turned to the run position to slide out.
Yep thats correct so he is going to need a tool called a Force tool which I have from the old days when I used to repo cars in the late 80's/early 90's and banks didnt supply spare keys....LOL

A duckbill set of vicegrips should get it turned so you can push the pin to get the ignition out unless its missing the wing then you need the force tool and a slap hammer...........Sometimes a slap hammer and a drift pin will work too

Sometimes its easier just to get another steering column with keys................Good Luck



