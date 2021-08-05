Okayyy so my ignition switch in my foxbody 91 disassembled like it seperated from the metal part so i tried to put it back together while car was connected to battery while i was doing that in a moment i heard a pop and white smoke came from under the hood driver side.



Inside the car nothing smelled burnt only outside well at the end i ended up buying a new switch changed it and nothing will turn on seems like only thing that still gets power is the headlights

I hotwire the ignition switch and now everything turns on even without moving key so what could be the problem many say fusible link but i cant find it



Also when i hotwire the ignition switch and i have a push button so it can turn over and that way its turn the car on but after i remove the hotwire it turns off what could be the damaged thing if its the fusible wire could someone show a photo of where its located i dont have the money right now to take it with technician