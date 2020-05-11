Ignition switch wiring 1965 Mustang

. I am having an issue with solenoid not stopping from trying to run starter all the time or not having proper voltage at coil. Installed 2 bbl carb, headers and aftermarket distributor. New solenoid, new starter, new wire from solenoid to starter. New ignition switch and new neutral safety switch. Problem started right after header install. Maybe heat ruined "I" and "S" wire? I was troubleshooting and pulled instrument cluster to access ignition switch, trying to access it from bottom was impossible/extremely difficult. Attached picture is of ignition switch. I have wiring diagram. connector coming off side of ignition switch in picture is not shown in diagram. pink wire in picture with male end is shown in diagram but is shown hooking up to test light but my light has one wire not two shown in diagram. The wire with female 3 hole connector is not shown in diagram. Trying to figure out where these three wires get connected
 

