Improving 60ft times on my 92GT, please help!

So the entire time I've owned my GT I've been stuck at 2.0X 60ft's, being able to get a few 1.9X's. My first attempt to remedy this was 255mm Toyo R888's, I still spun with just 260~ hp. Thought new shocks would help, put strange 10 way adjustables on it and the reccomended drag settings, still spinning. Still trying to chase down this issue, looking at springs and rear control arms. It is a 5 speed car with a stage 1 exedy clutch and still has the stock 3.08 gears. (the posi works it has fresh clutch packs)
 

