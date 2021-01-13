Inner Fender Repair on a 68

My inner fenders could use some attention. The front passenger section has the common battery corrosion and the rear passenger section had a hood hinge partially ripped out when the hood flew up. In addition to that, the tops of the inner fenders have some rust, definitely worse on the passenger side than the drivers.

I have all 4 new sections and have contacted a shop in my area. They quoted me $100 an hour and guessed I would be looking at 3ish hours per panel. At the very least, I would like to get the passenger side done but may also get the drivers. Is this a fair quote? I do not have a welder or any welding experience myself. If the task is super easy, I wouldn't be opposed to spending the money on buying myself a welder instead but assume I would need some good practice before driving in on the inner fenders.

What about the vin stamps, should I make sure they are cut out and weld back in?

I plan to remove paint from the engine bay and prime and paint after having the inner fenders repaired.
 

