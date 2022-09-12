Very rough 65 coupe to fast back conversion

Well ,i have been waiting for sheet metal for several months now ,it finally came in !
I have a 65 coupe ,very rough but most of it trims off any way . The problem is someone has replaced a lot of metal that would not normally trim off so i will have to ,probably ,have to remove most of it and start over .
The front clip has already been replaced and i am not sure it was aligned correctly the floor has been replaced but not finished and just welded on the edges of the sheet metal.
Wheel tubs were replaced but i dont think they were aligned correctly .
The passenger side rear frame rail has a half length repair and i can definatley see it is off in both length and pushed over to the driver side ,now you can not just hang this metal and weld it where you think it looks good ,this will be a tough one i am pretty sure !
20220912_155347.jpg
20220912_155401.jpg
 

Few more pieces trying to get lost in my storage
20220912_155624.jpg
there is all kinds of parts hiding in here ,two dismantled 56 ford fairlanes in boxes ,and a 37 ford pick up ,along with many many mustang parts stacked in things ,under things and on things !
 
horse sence said:
Well ,i have been waiting for sheet metal for several months now ,it finally came in !
I have a 65 coupe ,very rough but most of it trims off any way . The problem is someone has replaced a lot of metal that would not normally trim off so i will have to ,probably ,have to remove most of it and start over .
The front clip has already been replaced and i am not sure it was aligned correctly the floor has been replaced but not finished and just welded on the edges of the sheet metal.
Wheel tubs were replaced but i dont think they were aligned correctly .
The passenger side rear frame rail has a half length repair and i can definatley see it is off in both length and pushed over to the driver side ,now you can not just hang this metal and weld it where you think it looks good ,this will be a tough one i am pretty sure !
20220912_155347.jpg
20220912_155401.jpg
Sometimes I start a resurrection type project and wonder if it’s worth it.
These amaze me. I hope it lines up better than you fear.
 
7991LXnSHO said:
Sometimes I start a resurrection type project and wonder if it’s worth it.
These amaze me. I hope it lines up better than you fear.
It will line up when i am through with it ,i am just worried about what i have to pull back off because it was just slapped in place .
 
I have a compact Bosch laser that i will be using to square it up ,especially the rear frame rails because i can clearly see passenger side is way off , It shows verticle and horizontal at the same time ,about the size of a large tape measure and it is self leveling if it gets bumped .
Kind of hard to see the laser in a pic for some reason but easily seen when in use
20220912_160518.jpg
20220912_160700.jpg
20220912_160652.jpg
 
