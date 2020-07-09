install starter on a 65 fastback

6

65 fastback fan

New Member
Jul 9, 2020
1
0
1
59
Portland
i recently purchased a new starter for my 65 fastback with a top loader 4 speed. i am having trouble getting it to fit properly in the hole. the bolts line up but will not fit in. Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 How to correctly wire/install a sn95 starter on my 91 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 How do I correctly wire/install, a sn95 starter on my fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Toneyb35 Starter Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
R hi torque starter install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
H msd mini starter installation help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
6 Mods needed for mini-starter install Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D knocking noise after starter install Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Aliate X Powermaster starter install on a 93? No new wiring? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T starter install...won't fit 164 tooth tranny? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
soontobefastfox PowerMaster Mastertorque Starter Install? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
C Mini starter install, small wire attaches to?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
5.0 Nostalgia Starter Installation Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S Starter Install????? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Funhog How to install a starter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
jaidedeye can i install a push button starter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
StreetDreamsGT longtube header install, ran into problems with the starter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
zgarske1038 LT install...starter box? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
J 95 mustang 5.0 V8 Starter Installation 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Waz900 Brakes Foxbody SN95 Booster install Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Installing Interior 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Hoytster Wiring questions on new MS3X install Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
J TR-3650 Clutch Installation SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
F 1974 302 installation 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 13
spiegs throttle cable removal and install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
J Dakota Digital dash install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
S abs tone ring install new axle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Olivethefet Drivetrain One Man T5 Tailshaft Housing Install In The Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Wheels-Tires Proper way to install rear wheel studs 2002 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
revcor Suspension Previous owner installed cheap no name coilovers, included a box of a bunch of extra coilover hardware, should I be concerned? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
P Engine Cam install? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D 98GT BBK UD installed without harmonic!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
94chirps 2003 Mustang radio install Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
A Installing BBK SSI INTAKE 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S 93 Radio Install.......Oh Lord !!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
94chirps Radio install 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
DemonGT Eibach springs finally installed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
A Cost to install forged pistons and rods? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
S Forced Induction 89 mustang V3 install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A Rear axle seal removal and installation 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
LILCBRA 14point7 Spartan 2 install, Holley 4150 tuning, & exhaust escapades 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 102
R 93 5.0 install in 1996 V6 mustang Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
Justin87 Engine Engine intake and installation questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Suspension INSTALLING COBRA IRS INTO 1965 COUPE Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
J Progress Thread ANYONE INSTALLED A 1997 COBRA REAR END ASSEMBLY IN 65 COUPE? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
K Electrical Contour Fan Install with OEM controller Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
Dans30250 88 GT Check engine light following 70mm throttle body and egr spacer installation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Conformist Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
C 302/347 Distributor Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
1 Installing a new wiring harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
FortySix&2 Dead Pedal Installation 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Similar threads
Top Bottom