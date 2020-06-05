Intake plastic nipple broke, antifreeze spewing everywhere. Now what?

Long time since I've been here. Lol.

So title says it all. Driving yesterday, got the nice hint of maple syrup. Thought, "someone's car leaking antifreeze" looked at beater Honda wagon next to me and figured that was culprit.

Then smoke starts rolling from under my hood. Thank goodness I was one block away from destination. Parked and watch car puke antifreeze all over it self.

Plastic nipple broke on intake. New intake needed. $850 for a new Ford part installed.

Now the thinking begins. Do I replace it?

Or is now the time to just go all out and nuts on a 20 year old car?

Have the car set up for blower, but never got one. Now am eyeing forged motors and mammoth blowers. The sickness is back.

Any aftermarket intakes that are any good or should I just stick with Ford OEM and be done with it.

I have been eyeing the new gt500 and the redeye's. It would be a year or two before I would go that route though, since 100k for a toy just seems ridiculous to me.

So, should I just get rid of my old baby and save for new one? Just fix intake and be done? Or go nuts on old car?
 

