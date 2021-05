I tried doing a search but could not pinpoint what I’ve got going on specifically. I’ve got a 1990 GT, all original, and recently when I attempt to turn my lights on, nothing inside is illuminating. Exterior is illuminating just fine with zero issues. Dome light works as it should. But I’m getting no instrument cluster lights, radio lights (factory radio that still functions as it should) and lighting for environmental controls. Any help would be greatly appreciated.