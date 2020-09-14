2000 Ford Mustang 2000 Ford mustang mach 1 swap out. Has the 4.6l dual overhead cam with a 5 speed manual. Front has been lowered two inches and I have the springs for the rear. Has long tube headers with 3" inch...

I found a guy selling this project car. It's a 2000 Mustang with an '04 Mach 1 engine swap, with 136,000 miles on it. It needs new struts, which I can do fairly easily, and some other cosmetic work. All is sound with the vehicle mechanically, as far as I know. So, I ask, is this car worth the price? I'm new to the world of Mustangs, and wouldn't mind a second opinion, before I go any further. Thanks!Vehicle Listing Here: