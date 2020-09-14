What's it Worth? Is this 2000 Mustang with Mach 1 engine swap worth the price?

L

lemonwolf

New Member
Sep 14, 2020
Colorado
I found a guy selling this project car. It's a 2000 Mustang with an '04 Mach 1 engine swap, with 136,000 miles on it. It needs new struts, which I can do fairly easily, and some other cosmetic work. All is sound with the vehicle mechanically, as far as I know. So, I ask, is this car worth the price? I'm new to the world of Mustangs, and wouldn't mind a second opinion, before I go any further. Thanks!

Vehicle Listing Here:
www.facebook.com

2000 Ford Mustang

2000 Ford mustang mach 1 swap out. Has the 4.6l dual overhead cam with a 5 speed manual. Front has been lowered two inches and I have the springs for the rear. Has long tube headers with 3" inch...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 

