It didnt come from the factory this way

472viper
Member
-
- Oct 17, 2019
-
- 41
-
- 4
-
- 18
-
- 66
Gap between seat and window crank panel. Sizable gap. Thing is it same on both sides what's up ?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|didnt know about this sales booster
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|14
|Seafoam: Why Didnt My Car Smoke Much At All???
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|18
|Fan shroud radiator clips (Lower) - Where to get? FRPP Rad didnt come with any
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|Am i the only one who didnt know this existed??
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|so the university didnt take back a few of my books so i did this....
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|24
|D
|another build question. (didnt want to hijack)
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|0
|Tried searching, but didnt find anything...Standard equipment?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|11
|focus fuel pump didnt fit
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|S
|Dang. Inspection sticker hook up didnt happen
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|21
|M
|Tell me I didnt waste my money
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|28
|3
|Mach 1 Didnt know there was a Mach1 section...
|Special Production
|2
|Took my MAF to clean it, didnt look dirty...
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|M
|brake kit didnt come with instructions
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|18:1 AFR....and it didnt grenade itself..HELP!!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|didnt get a reply in 5.0 tech maybe u all can help!!
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|THIEF! SCAMMER! WATCHOUT! didnt know where to post this.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|odyssey pc 680 didnt make it through winter
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|13
|G
|for those that said my car didnt have enough bling.....
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|8
|L
|car over heated when electric fan didnt go on
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|L
|car over heated when electric fan didnt go on
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Wow i didnt believe you guys but...
|2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
|11
|just making sure i didnt hurt anything....
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|I didnt know Jon typed that fast....
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|20
|S
|Didnt know where to post this so....
|SVT Tech Forum
|4
|My Xenon HID conversion is finally finished! *PICS* Didnt cost me a penny ;)
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|67
|I could've had this if I only didnt buy my car so quick
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|7
|Got plugs 4 'Cuda, didnt notice they were Platinum plugs tho....NOW WHAT?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|oh no, he didnt did he
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|18
|Made less numbers on the dyno, but I didnt change anything?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|13
|MSD wiring question- search didnt help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|There was a Time Many Years Ago WHen you didnt have to race 19 sec automatic cars?
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|6
|WTF out of two new autometers 1 fogged up a little, 1 didnt
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|Didnt MM&FF swap a 5.4 into a Mustang?? Who has specs/hp rating?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|8
|I WISH I DIDNT SELL MY 69
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|O
|Synthetic, and why didnt I do it sooner?!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|16
|B
|I wonder why it didnt start?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|T
|Some things Ill bet ya didnt know about Iraq..
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|11
|they didnt even know their own part!!!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|T
|Id SO scoop this up if I didnt have one!!
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2
|2
|Got my edelbrock subframes in / didnt know they were that long .
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|Is the K+N COld AIr Kit for the CObra Really Worth It? ONe Q MMFF didnt consider
|SVT Tech Forum
|19
|Why didnt they modle the car after 67&68?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|BBK Long Tube install didnt go as planned but...
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|14
|WTF 315 nittos didnt help at all!!??
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|12
|I lost oil pressure, didnt even know it & kept driving..
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|didnt work
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|0
|B
|Engine How to Determine if Factory/Dealer A/C Delete
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Factory subwoofer?
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|C
|Need a pdf of the 1998 Gt factory service manual
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|Digital Tuning Holley EFI vs factory EEC
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|33