I just purchased another Mustang, a 2007 4.6L 3 valve GT in Alloy Clearcoat Metallic, and joined Stangnet. My Navy Vietnam Vet Dad bought a 1965 Green V8 coupe the year it was produced, but my Mom "influenced" him to sell it 2 years later. Needless to say, I inherited the Mustang bug, and the first car I bought was a new 1990 Mustang LX 5.0L 5-speed hatchback from Academy Ford in Laurel, MD. 2 years later my wife and I traded it in for a Ford Explorer. 14 years later I bought a 2006 Mustang GT which I drove 100,000 miles in two years. Then my wife "influenced" me to trade it in for 2 Nissan Versas. 14 years later my dad convinced me to place one more Mustang on my bucket list. So in September I bought an immaculate high mileage 2007 Mustang GT, and gave my dad a ride which he absolutely enjoyed 55 years after his first Mustang. He commented the car is the same color as a PT boat. I plan on modifying this car for performance during my retirement, so I will be studying Stangnet for ideas. Finally I attached a photo of my dad next to the 2007 GT.