Just purchased another Mustang!

L

leseigel

Member
Nov 9, 2020
3
2
13
61
USA
I just purchased another Mustang, a 2007 4.6L 3 valve GT in Alloy Clearcoat Metallic, and joined Stangnet. My Navy Vietnam Vet Dad bought a 1965 Green V8 coupe the year it was produced, but my Mom "influenced" him to sell it 2 years later. Needless to say, I inherited the Mustang bug, and the first car I bought was a new 1990 Mustang LX 5.0L 5-speed hatchback from Academy Ford in Laurel, MD. 2 years later my wife and I traded it in for a Ford Explorer. 14 years later I bought a 2006 Mustang GT which I drove 100,000 miles in two years. Then my wife "influenced" me to trade it in for 2 Nissan Versas. 14 years later my dad convinced me to place one more Mustang on my bucket list. So in September I bought an immaculate high mileage 2007 Mustang GT, and gave my dad a ride which he absolutely enjoyed 55 years after his first Mustang. He commented the car is the same color as a PT boat. I plan on modifying this car for performance during my retirement, so I will be studying Stangnet for ideas. Finally I attached a photo of my dad next to the 2007 GT.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20201103_182448580.jpg
    PXL_20201103_182448580.jpg
    829.1 KB · Views: 8
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and Noobz347

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
6
Views
402
The Welcome Wagon
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
MineralMan
Back again with a 2001 Bullitt Mustang
Replies
3
Views
490
The Welcome Wagon
MineralMan
MineralMan
J
Just Purchased 2019 GT
Replies
1
Views
307
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
Kimono Gryphon
Greets all here... ^^
Replies
3
Views
310
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
E
New Guy...
Replies
2
Views
347
The Welcome Wagon
EskyGuy29
E
Top Bottom