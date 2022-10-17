K member Help

I have a few questions I have a 02 3.8l and wanted to know if I can use an after market K member that says it fits the 4.6l from what I have researched it does but wanted to confirm.



Another question is: Is the K member the same between the 99 convertible 3.8l as a 2002 3.8l coupe. With my 3.8l coupe I bent the k member and a partially on the frame rail about .5 inches and might need to switch over suspension, my upgraded diff and motor/transmission into a vert 3.8l shell if all parts would be the same.