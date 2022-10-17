K member Help

R

Ronis

New Member
Jul 15, 2022
2
0
1
19
New Jersey
I have a few questions I have a 02 3.8l and wanted to know if I can use an after market K member that says it fits the 4.6l from what I have researched it does but wanted to confirm.

Another question is: Is the K member the same between the 99 convertible 3.8l as a 2002 3.8l coupe. With my 3.8l coupe I bent the k member and a partially on the frame rail about .5 inches and might need to switch over suspension, my upgraded diff and motor/transmission into a vert 3.8l shell if all parts would be the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Could my K Member be bent?
Replies
2
Views
218
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
K member question
Replies
6
Views
551
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91TwighlightGT
91TwighlightGT
vristang
Team-Z Setup in 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
14
Views
983
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
C
86 3.8l to 5.0 Swap
Replies
5
Views
998
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu