Ok, the two large nuts that hold the motor mount to the K member, anyone use a large washer under the nut??



My manual shows a washer, but when I tried one today I did not get enough thread engagement for the lock nut to work very well.... Just a couple of threads out the top of the nut... I can see where a large grade 8 washer would help distibute the load, but I don't see it happening.....