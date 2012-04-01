Knocking/vibration through shifter (lots of details)

I've got a knocking/vibration through the shifter of my '90 5.0 (pretty much stock). I've had it for months and it's driving me nuts trying to track it down. So far I have changed the following with no difference:



- Replaced driveshaft

- Replaced u-joints

- New tires all around (balanced too)

- New rebuilt T5 transmission

- New pilot and throwout bearing (although I still have the knocking when the car is in neutral and sitting still, clutch out, that is indicative of a bad throwout bearing)



The knocking/vibration is audible from the transmission/bellhousing area and is noticeable at the following times.



- First or second gear, generally at or under 3k RPM (above that engine/exhaust drown it out)

- Most noticeable when engine braking (ie: letting off of gas and coasting)



The noise goes away completely when the clutch is pushed in.



It's not RPM dependant, so harmonic balancer doesn't make sense. I hear some growling from the rear end and I'm guessing maybe this is the axle bearings. Would the axle bearings cause this vibration/noise?



Should I pull the transmission back off and replace the throwout bearing, clutch fork and clutch cable?



What else should I check?