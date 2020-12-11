Learning about new 2019 GT

Our new 19 GT, the lovely Snow White, just got its first oil change.



This was a learning experience. Had to run it up on 2x4s to get the old floor jack under it. So go it jacked.



Then learned the oil pan and drain plug are plastic, but got it out and back in.



Then theres the little flap to unbolt to get to the filter.



And it needed 10 quarts, luckily Motorcraft comes in 5 qt containers.



Love this beast!