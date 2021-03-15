Hey guys, long time listener first time caller lol. Ive got a 1993 Notch with 122km (around 75k miles)that ive had for the last 5 years its a 5.0 5spd factory radio delete car, no power options, no ac, bare bones and all black interior. I had the car painted when i first got it due to some minor flaws (clear flaking off and sun burnt). Car has some minor mods but i have all the original parts there. Ive been on the fence of doing some work to it like weld in subframe connectors, control arms and eventually powertrain. I know its my car and at the end of the day its up to me what i do with it but i would like to hear some of your guys opinions on leaving it stock or would it be a shame to make her a little more fun. Currently have the interior pulled out as i had planned on doing all the floors inside and out with POR15 as i thought she would be a little more rough but seems to be in great shape aside from surface rust, so thats another thing im looking to hear your opinions wheather to peel all the factory sound deadening out and fully coat the floors or leave it. See attached some pics for reference lol thanks!