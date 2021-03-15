Fox Leave it original?

O

OneStockNotch

New Member
Apr 15, 2020
1
0
1
22
Canada
Hey guys, long time listener first time caller lol. Ive got a 1993 Notch with 122km (around 75k miles)that ive had for the last 5 years its a 5.0 5spd factory radio delete car, no power options, no ac, bare bones and all black interior. I had the car painted when i first got it due to some minor flaws (clear flaking off and sun burnt). Car has some minor mods but i have all the original parts there. Ive been on the fence of doing some work to it like weld in subframe connectors, control arms and eventually powertrain. I know its my car and at the end of the day its up to me what i do with it but i would like to hear some of your guys opinions on leaving it stock or would it be a shame to make her a little more fun. Currently have the interior pulled out as i had planned on doing all the floors inside and out with POR15 as i thought she would be a little more rough but seems to be in great shape aside from surface rust, so thats another thing im looking to hear your opinions wheather to peel all the factory sound deadening out and fully coat the floors or leave it. See attached some pics for reference lol thanks!
B488469C-2782-41FE-AD0F-722C8C3D82C6.png
B310FE7B-05DB-433E-82D2-526AC0F6BE65.png
DB38F7EC-2972-45EB-926D-150488DFC463.jpeg
B5A06213-D914-4CC1-AC06-2A4A471FAFC7.jpeg
7478276D-083E-44DD-9F2B-9DE191244F5B.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
445
221
53
I think a lot of folks on here are in the “leave it original” camp, which I understand...but even most of the people (myself included) who really dig an original Fox also still mod their cars or upgrade at least some things.

I’m in the “leave it looking mostly stock but do minor mods to it” camp. Keep all the stock stuff you might put back on it if you ever decided you want to sell the car but if you want to do some light mods like SFC’s, control arms, exhaust, and a shifter, go for it. You want to enjoy driving the car, right?
 
Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
634
475
73
55
Whatever you decide to do, you can always undo if you keep the original parts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
8
Views
317
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NXcoupe
N
Franomania
New '93 Fox - Thoughts on re-paint - PICS
Replies
24
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Franomania
Franomania
S
For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original.
Replies
0
Views
937
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
stingingstang
S
Ramennoodles77
HELP! New fox owner power question
Replies
20
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
Progress Thread fox racer's 89 LX - Earl
Replies
27
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
fox racer v2
F
Top Bottom