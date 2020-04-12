Let’s talk gasoline

We all got to buy it - with so many choices out there and various marketing tactics , how do we choose ?

These are some of the things I have learned , correct me if I am wrong please : There are 2 types of gasoline’s - standard and other called Tier1 . Both types start as standard with a federal mandated minimum amount of cleaning additives . Tier1 gas has additional proprietary additives also included in their mixture -

Then there is the octane ratings - the additives are used to resist the igniting of gasoline . When gasoline is compressed it becomes more volatile and easier to ignite . So if you have an engine that is 11:1 compression ratio , a lower octane rated gas may ignite once the compression reaches say 10:1 (pre-ignition) at that point the piston could be prior to it optimal position inside the chamber and cause counter productive effects . Octane additive used to allow the gas to be compressed to the engines full ratio without spontaneous pre ignition .

Then you have alcohol - it’s a cheap way the govt was able to “water down “ the fuel . I believe alcohol has a very high octane rating of around 100?

I heard at 10:1 compression is when you need to bring up the octane ratings past the “regular” 87. I think the OEM 5.0 was 9:1 build ? At 12 degrees of timing I tried various octanes to see real world effects . For the most part car ran fine on 87 and a bit more power feeling and somewhat smoother wot and at idle then compared to 93 gas . This is a crude assessment of my findings , not nearly a controlled experiment or environment , just a general “feeling”

Most of you have different heads and intakes ( I suspect that may change compress ratio ? ) but , Let me know what you guys have found to be the gas brand and octane ratings to work best .

AND , please correct any info I may have wrong .