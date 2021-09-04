Lifter tick

Ok guys I have a rebuilt engine I just did few months back I built but now I have a tick,click in my valvetrain. I'm assuming it's a lifter that is bleeding down too fast but I'm trying to distinguish that from having something wrong like shim,bent pr. Looking at the valve tips some have very slight wear. I'm running gt40 heads,scorpion PEDESTAL 1.6 rr,I think I'm using valvaline 10-30 with a comp cam break in with zinc. When I first started my engine I used royalpurple break in oil change from lmr. I have head serverl issues using royal so I decided to buy a oil change from valvalione because I guess it's proven to work. The reason I suspect a lifter that is bleeding down fast is because I opened it up few weeks ago and I noticed one of my 16 lifters had no resistance when i pushed down on its pr and to me that was weird. It had some resistance just not as much as the rest.Also it's hard to tell where the tick is coming from even with a stethoscope. So I guess question would be shouldn't that lifter be hard ass he'll when I press down on that pushrod or are they supposed to bleed out like that that quick? I say that quick because I turned off engine 2 hours ago and I all,lifters should be solid as he'll or is that normal? A lot any advice would be great. It did do it really on acceleration it's like depending how I push the gas sometimes if I let off I won't hear it on acceleration but then I can and it seems it getting worse. was a tick now it's a light clicking. And it has been doing for a while maybe after few weeks of running that engine. The acceleration sometimes tick sometimes no I am assuming it's the oil that's causing it the more I push the gas the more oil goes in the lifters?And that's where I'm thinking that maybe it's not getting oil in correctly or it's bleeding down to fast,the lifters are new so not sure if I can get a faulty lifter or is it my preload.?I have 2 lifters that are pretty new,they have been in an engine under 50 miles maybe 20 miles on them and I was thinking of replacing the suspect lifter with a slightly used one to avoid buying a entire new set for just one faulty new lifer can I do this. O oil pressure on my gauge 60 cold and warm 55 or something around there hardly any change