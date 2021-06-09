Lights pulsing, need help

95Cobra302

95Cobra302

Founding Member
Apr 9, 2002
368
1
19
42
Daytona Beach, FL
Visit site
96 GT. Been having this problem for over a couple years now. Can't figure it out. When the car is running, all lights inside and out pulse. The battery charge gauge on the cluster also pulses too. The battery light on dash goes out when started, so when running I get 13.8 to 14.5 volts. So the Alt is charging.

Since having the problem, got a new battery, alt, new battery terminals and cables. Checked and cleaned grounds, did volt drop test and everything was in spec.

For testing, I pulled the alt fuse. What I found was when the alt is not charging, the pulse goes away.

Been pulling my hair out trying to diagnose what this could be, if anyone as heard of this or can help, it would be appreciated.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLC9XFEs76Y


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5PejkMilDk
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,619
1,291
184
Kearney, NE
I’m not seeing much in the video to see how fast the pulse is.
So based on your description, I would see what a decent volt meter says is going on for DC when running. Then I would see if it has a significant AC reading. That your symptom is gone when the alternator fuse is pulled points to a voltage regulator or rectifier bridge issue in the alternator. Of course, loose connections are always a suspect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Engine No Crank Issue (But Starts When Jumping Big Terminals on the Starter Solenoid)
Replies
2
Views
100
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Cabernet88GT
C
C
Need help troubleshooting p1233 code.
Replies
2
Views
493
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Charxiv
C
F
Electrical Does EFI computer case need to grounded?
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MontyRay
M
P
AOD problem anyone with experience?
Replies
34
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
pdiddy1
P
PonyGTrider
HIGH RPM WHILE SHIFTING
Replies
52
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
Top Bottom