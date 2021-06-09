Lights pulsing, need help

96 GT. Been having this problem for over a couple years now. Can't figure it out. When the car is running, all lights inside and out pulse. The battery charge gauge on the cluster also pulses too. The battery light on dash goes out when started, so when running I get 13.8 to 14.5 volts. So the Alt is charging.Since having the problem, got a new battery, alt, new battery terminals and cables. Checked and cleaned grounds, did volt drop test and everything was in spec.For testing, I pulled the alt fuse. What I found was when the alt is not charging, the pulse goes away.Been pulling my hair out trying to diagnose what this could be, if anyone as heard of this or can help, it would be appreciated.