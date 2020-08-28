Looking at a 2013 GT need opinions.

Used 2013 Ford Mustang For Sale at Montrose Ford Inc. | VIN: 1ZVBP8CF9D5284639 Used 2013 Ford Mustang from Montrose Ford Inc. in Montrose, CO, 81401. Call (970) 252-4638 for more information.

In the market for a Mustang and wanting some second opinions on this one im looking at. Its at a ford dealer ship in Colorado and i would be coming from Salt lake city so i want to be sure about everything. Would any of you ever bother to look at a 2013 with that high of mileage? The ford dealership says there is no oil leaks and everything checks out. Its from Arizona only 2 owners. The first owner is the one who put all the miles on it. This would be my first coyote. I hear the coyote platforms are pretty stout. Here are the links: