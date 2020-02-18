Looking at cars and just dont know

Ok looking at late 80s fox bodies. And really trying to determine a way forward. Kind of left with two options maybe some input would help and some ball park figures.



Option One- 87 GT with 80k miles. Exterior looks great no issues or anything to address. Interior just needs to be cleaned for the most part might need some small touching up. Motor wise runs great but its original, only upgrades is exhaust and CAI, small things. My goal would be to get the car up around 300-350hp. To accomplish this would a manifold, injectors and headers get there? If not what parts and what would be the estimated cost to get there both in parts and labor. The other issue is there is no known clutch replacement or tranny work on this, guy has a new clutch in the box, which lends me to beleive he was wanting to upgrade or knows its on its way out, what would a clutch replacement cost?



Option two- 88 GT with over 100k on the car. 1200 miles on a rebuilt 347 stroker, cam, heads, manifold, injectors. Interior wise same as the other car, cleaning and small fixes. Paint is the issue with this one. Doesnt look to have rust or major issues. Paint isnt to bad, just kind of a tired 80s paint job with a few areas where it flaked off, but needless to say needs paint. calling around Id be looking at around 4-5k paint. From the looks of it could probably wax, touch up, PDR guy to maybe get it through till i saved up for paint.



Cost difference between the two is probably 1500 or so, with the option 1 costing more. Is the 88 more desirable then an 87 for any reason. For sake of the arguement lets assume the cars in general beyond the issues pointed are relatively the same.



You never know what you dont know. Option two assuming everything is fine I would be looking at a 4-5k investment. Option 1 manifolds, injectors, and, and headers parts alone Im probably 1500-2 into it, not sure that gets me at the desired end state, plus might be looking at the clutch.