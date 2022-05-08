Looking at new stereos (Head Unit) for my 2001 Cobra - Any suggestions?

Pioneer DMH-2660NEX Digital multimedia receiver (does not play CDs)

I'm looking for some suggestions and input on a new head unit for my 2001 Cobra. Car came with an aftermarket Premier / Pioneer Head Unit which I truly hate. I don't hate it but it's clumsy and I want to replace it with an aftermarket apple carplay / android touchscreen. Just wondering if anyone has done this as of late. We have a couple of places local to me that does free installation (Car Tunes and mickey shorr) that I "kind of trust" to purchase from and they are well aware of the Mach 460 amps and speakers in the car and know what to do for the install (install included in the price).Looking atPioneerDMH-2660NEXPioneerMVH-1400NEXPioneerDMH1770NEXSonyXAVAX3200SonyXAVAX5600