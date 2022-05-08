Looking at new stereos (Head Unit) for my 2001 Cobra - Any suggestions?

I'm looking for some suggestions and input on a new head unit for my 2001 Cobra. Car came with an aftermarket Premier / Pioneer Head Unit which I truly hate. I don't hate it but it's clumsy and I want to replace it with an aftermarket apple carplay / android touchscreen. Just wondering if anyone has done this as of late. We have a couple of places local to me that does free installation (Car Tunes and mickey shorr) that I "kind of trust" to purchase from and they are well aware of the Mach 460 amps and speakers in the car and know what to do for the install (install included in the price).

Looking at

Pioneer
DMH-2660NEX
www.crutchfield.com

Pioneer DMH-2660NEX

Digital multimedia receiver (does not play CDs)
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com

Pioneer
MVH-1400NEX
www.crutchfield.com

Pioneer MVH-1400NEX

Digital multimedia receiver (does not play CDs)
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com

Pioneer
DMH1770NEX
www.crutchfield.com

Pioneer DMH-1770NEX

Digital multimedia receiver (does not play discs)
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com

Sony
XAVAX3200
www.crutchfield.com

Sony XAV-AX3200

Digital multimedia receiver (does not play discs)
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com

Sony
XAVAX5600
www.crutchfield.com

Sony XAV-AX5600

Digital multimedia receiver
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com
 

