Looking for advice on engine combo

Looking for advice or suggestions on my engine combo Im planning for my 86 gt .Im starting with a .30 over 5.0 that would like to have abut 10:1 comp, using older set of iron dart heads 2.02 intake 1.60 ex, a gt40 intake with egr from an explorer, 24lb injectors with mass air meter for 24lb injectors. 70mm tb and egr spacer,cold air intake . Car is 5 speed and will have 3.73 0r 4.10 rear.Was thinking of using either the E303 or F303 cam?Do you guys think this will be a good daily driving combo or should I change some things to improve it? Im really only looking for it to work a little better than a stock 5.0.Thanks
 
I would look at any cam that is not a FRPP.... for a daily driver you will want to go with a split duration cam with a 112 or greater LSA, the wider the LSA the better the car will idle.
 
