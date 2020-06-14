Love my FoxBody

I don’t drive it enough. Wish there were more time to enjoy it, but it always seems to get put aside for some other projects or commitments. But last night the wife, yup the wife, said “why don’t we go for a family ride in the mustang.” My eyes lit up. Car was running and out of the garage 5 minutes later and we headed out. I live on Long Island, out in suffolk county. We headed out East on North Road past the sod farms, wineries, farms etc. Made me realize 1) how lucky I am to live in a country that I can do that sort of thing 2) how blessed I am to have such a great little family and how I wish I had more time to spend with them and 3) how much I miss driving that damn car. Only the second or third time it’s been out of the garage this year, although this hasn’t been exactly the a normal year so far on any level. And then on our way home, I’m sitting at a red light. Two young guys in a really clean F-150 are next to me in the turning lane. All of a sudden I hear them revving their motor. So I look over, both of them have big smiles on their faces. They didn’t want to race, they weren’t even go straight, but were obviously trying to get me to romp on my car a bit. I didn’t disappoint them. Light turned green and I dropped the clutch. She went left, came back right, I banged second, daughter was laughing, wife was screaming and I had a bigeating grin on my face. Anyway, it was a great night. Hopefully I’ll get her out again real soon.