Electrical Manual swap: Neutral Safety Switch and Reverse Lights ??

C

Chaseskywalker

New Member
Jun 1, 2019
17
0
1
22
Indiana
Hi all, I recently bought a 1999 Mustang GT body that had an automatic in it, along with a 4.6l engine and T45 transmission out of a 2000. I've pretty much gotten all of it together, but from what I understand, I have to do some splicing to get the reverse lights to work, and also jump the neutral safety switch on the automatic transmission harness so it will start with the manual. But, I can't find anywhere that says which wires I have to splice/jump for either. Can someone that's done this before help me out?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,894
521
204
Houston Texas
On the connector where the automatic DTR range sensor is place a jumper between the RD/LB (pin #10) and the WH/PK (pin #12) to bypass the automatic transmission NSS circuit.

This is also assuming that the jumper around the clutch pedal position switch has been removed and the clutch pedal switch has been installed.
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,894
521
204
Houston Texas
Reversing lights at C110 DTR sensor connector

VPWR OG pin #9
Reversing circuit BK/PK pin #11

Wire the manual transmission reversing switch between pin 9 and 11.
 
C

Chaseskywalker

New Member
Jun 1, 2019
17
0
1
22
Indiana
Thanks, that's exactly what I needed. One more question, on the Automatic Transmission harness, theres the 3 O2 sensor plugs, the VSS, the Transmission range Sensor, but then there's a white plug that looks like the O2 sensors but bigger with 6 or 8 Pins on it. Do you know off hand what that's for? I can get a picture later if that helps
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,894
521
204
Houston Texas
It sounds like you really need a full set of Ford wiring diagrams and service manual for your car. This is where I get my information from.

If interested in getting a copy for yourself I maybe able to help. PM if interested.
 
K

kevb

New Member
Jul 26, 2022
1
0
1
Edmonton
wmburns said:
It sounds like you really need a full set of Ford wiring diagrams and service manual for your car. This is where I get my information from.

If interested in getting a copy for yourself I maybe able to help. PM if interested.
Click to expand...
I am just about done a 2005 Mustang V6 Auto to manual swap....last thing was the backup lights..

I would really like to tie into the existing harness under the car, but I am have read that if you use the same wiring Harness that was used for the auto, and put in the Manual PCM....that the pinouts change for the backup circuit.

Would you be able to shed some light on this?

The donner car was a 2008 V6 mustang.

Thanks for any help you can provide.

Kevin
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
2002 GT 4.6 manual transmission, convertible no crank-help!
Replies
1
Views
105
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
D
Transmission identification
Replies
1
Views
265
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
326
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
J
Transmission problem
Replies
1
Views
197
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
A
01 Gt no start
Replies
0
Views
267
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
americanmuscle24
A
Top Bottom