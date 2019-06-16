Hi all, I recently bought a 1999 Mustang GT body that had an automatic in it, along with a 4.6l engine and T45 transmission out of a 2000. I've pretty much gotten all of it together, but from what I understand, I have to do some splicing to get the reverse lights to work, and also jump the neutral safety switch on the automatic transmission harness so it will start with the manual. But, I can't find anywhere that says which wires I have to splice/jump for either. Can someone that's done this before help me out?