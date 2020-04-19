1. What happened to Jared and Lou on Carfix? I am sure I saw Jared as a kid working for Chip Foose, if not Boyd C. This new guy got me to delete the DVD timer for the show.



2. Older question - are Car Craft and Hot Rodder really dead? And did anyone get an offer to extend their Hot Rod subscription for the time already paid on the other magazines? I plan on calling about that when I find the letter. The offer for an online TV service is pointless when I already get the channels.