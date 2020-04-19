RANT!!! Medina questions

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
2,292
340
124
Kearney, NE
1. What happened to Jared and Lou on Carfix? I am sure I saw Jared as a kid working for Chip Foose, if not Boyd C. This new guy got me to delete the DVD timer for the show.

2. Older question - are Car Craft and Hot Rodder really dead? And did anyone get an offer to extend their Hot Rod subscription for the time already paid on the other magazines? I plan on calling about that when I find the letter. The offer for an online TV service is pointless when I already get the channels.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Justin87 Engine Engine intake and installation questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Fathers day Car Sow in Medina, OH Regional Forums and Event Information 3
N Car show in Medina, OH Regional Forums and Event Information 2
N CAR SHOW in MEDINA, OHIO Regional Forums and Event Information 0
N Car show in Medina, Ohio summer of 2006 Regional Forums and Event Information 8
Similar threads
Engine Engine intake and installation questions
Fathers day Car Sow in Medina, OH
Car show in Medina, OH
CAR SHOW in MEDINA, OHIO
Car show in Medina, Ohio summer of 2006
Top Bottom