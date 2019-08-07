Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning

a91what
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
Hillsborough county
I can help with aftermarket standalone ECU installations troubleshooting and tuning. I am in the Tampa FL area, but I can provide support anywhere in the world remotely I have helped guys as far away as Hawaii.

I offer tuning classes and can do full tunes as well.
-Classes are one on one to get you up to speed quickly with the software so you can feel comfortable tuning on your project. $75 hourly
-Tuning services start at $350 for a basic package [2 live sessions and 2 datalog reviews]
-Advanced package $450 [3 live sessions and 3 datalog reviews]

- N2O, boost controllers, pwm solenoids, ect may be an extra charge based on system complexity

all prices negotiable PM me for more details.

If you got this far and think you only need some friendly advice come join me in the digital tuning forum.
 
G

GunPowder

New Member
Sep 9, 2019
NPR, PASCO, Florida
Good day: I am in need of some help with mega squirt 2. I purchased a 1975 Datsun 280Z, Im able to connect to the MS2 using my laptop
the car cranks but wont turn on. I am located in PASCO East of New Port Richey.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
GunPowder said:
Good day: I am in need of some help with mega squirt 2. I purchased a 1975 Datsun 280Z, Im able to connect to the MS2 using my laptop
the car cranks but wont turn on. I am located in PASCO East of New Port Richey.
Click to expand...

Boy did you fall under a lucky star. hehe I'm sure a91 will be along to chat at you even before mid-day. He loves this :poo:. LoL
 
