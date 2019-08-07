I can help with aftermarket standalone ECU installations troubleshooting and tuning. I am in the Tampa FL area, but I can provide support anywhere in the world remotely I have helped guys as far away as Hawaii.



I offer tuning classes and can do full tunes as well.

-Classes are one on one to get you up to speed quickly with the software so you can feel comfortable tuning on your project. $75 hourly

-Tuning services start at $350 for a basic package [2 live sessions and 2 datalog reviews]

-Advanced package $450 [3 live sessions and 3 datalog reviews]



- N2O, boost controllers, pwm solenoids, ect may be an extra charge based on system complexity



all prices negotiable PM me for more details.



If you got this far and think you only need some friendly advice come join me in the digital tuning forum.