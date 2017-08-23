Megasquirt/tuner Studio Tech Thread

MAT/CLT CORRECTION

Battling the Dreaded Heat Soak

This information pertains to the issue that many MegaSquirt users often refer to as "HEAT SOAK". However this has nothing to do with the sensor itself and everything to do with the environment that it is placed in. Many myths surround the "heat soak" that we all experience. One such myth is that the sensor made from X material is susceptible to the heating effect from its base material, this is a bogus claim. No matter where you place the IAT/MAT sensor it will skew the reading, this is because at low load/rpm the air in the manifold can easily achieve the same temperature as the CLT[coolant/ engine temp]. This is true regardless of what the manifold is constructed of......



Why This is Important

The air density correction table uses the MAT/IAT temp sensor for the fuel trim correction. Basically the hotter the air the less oxygen it has in it and vice versa, this trim table will adjust for fuel based on the air temperature. Where this comes into play is when you have a car at idle or cruise, without the MAT/CLT correction your MAT density correction will be skewed. Some of you who do not use ego correction at idle [I don't either and don't suggest it] will notice a lean or rich condition even though the ve table has not changed. This can and will throw off the VE auto tune as well. Taking some time to get this worked out will pay off in the long run.

The Table that needs adjustment

Under the Basic/Load Settings Tab you will find a trim table called MAT/CLT Correction, once in this tab you will need to click on the settings box in the upper left corner of the table [it is denoted with 3 small dots in the box] it is located next to the notes bubble. Once you have that open autoscale the Y and X values this makes the table much easier to look at.

Once you are done take a look at the graph, it will look like a flat line with no Y axis values. This is where you will start to plug values in, at low load/rpm values you will want more blending with the table quickly leveling out to 0 at high load/rpm values... I would start with a maximum of 80% or so and go from there, here is a picture of the table i will be using.

I hope that this has been informative for a detailed explanation of other settings or tables please ask.



Steve

This is a nonlinear blend curve for the MAT/IAT correction...I have attached a copy of the Dialog settings for this table simply download the file and save it in your tunerstudio folder, once you have the MAT/CLT correction table open select File and load the dialog settings i have supplied.