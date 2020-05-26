Megasquirt MSPNP2/94 Mustang 302

Im having issues trying to get my car to start and idle so I can begin to tune. The car will start but dies after a short while.Here is what I have tried so far

1. All my sensors have been recalibrated.

2. I locked timing and confirmed I was at 20 degrees before TDC.

3. I have messed with the settings in the startup and idle section but no luck.

4. I have calibrated the WB but i can't get any readings out of it. Removed jumper 6 and tried it in place as default. no diffrence.



The engine is a stock 302 with 19lbs injectors and a xe266hr compcam.The WB is a aem 30-0310 Still new to the tuning stuff so all help will be appreciated.