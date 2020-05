Hey guys hoping I can get some help here I just installed this MegaSquirtPNP Nd lc2 wideband afr in my 95 the base tune I downloaded won’t even come close to keeping the car running with out throttling it no matter what I seem to play with I can’t get it to idle all you smell is straight fuel Nd my afr on TunerStudio Nd my gauge both read 7.4-7.5 I have no idea where to start