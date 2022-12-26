Microsquirt noob needs some tuning advice

germain101

Feb 24, 2013
Hi everyone, hope you all had a great Christmas! So I'm relatively new to tuning and have gotten my car to the point where it will start and idle ok. The main problem I'm having is dialing in my warm-up idle. At first, it would oscillate so bad when first started cold, that it would need to be restarted 4 or 5 times before it would stay running, at which point it would oscillate pretty bad. Once it was fully warm, it wouldn't oscillate as much, but it would still be there. I played with a combination of adjusting the VE table and spark table until it didn't really oscillate that much. Then I adjusted the WUE and PWM idle warm up and that fixed the bad oscillation during cold start, but it idles pretty darn high until it starts warming up and then gradually falls to around where I want it to idle. Looking at my logs, it looks like my timing is pretty high when its cold, so I was thinking that I may want to retard the timing through the Cold Advance, until it started warming to, to help bring the idle down. Just wanted to see it that makes sense and/or if someone could look at my tune and log to see if anything jumps out or looks grossly wrong. Anyway, I appreciate any help you can give. Hopefully all the info you need on my car is in my sig, but please let me know if you need anything else.
 

  • CurrentTune.msq
    119.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Full Cold Start and Warm-up (12-26-22)_modified_modified.msl
    3.1 MB · Views: 0

