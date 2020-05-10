Microsquirt setup and first start questions

A

Allbizns

Member
Jun 14, 2019
11
2
13
44
Charlotte NC
I just installed a DIY Microsquirt in my almost stock,92 mustang 5.0. It just has a CAI and a BBK 70mm T-body only because the factory was sticking bad and I had this laying around. Idecided to install it now for 2 reasons 1) I purchased it used and wanted to make sure it worked and 2) I just finished building a healthy 347 and wanted to get things figured out on the stock engine to hopefully make it easier once i install the 347.
I completed the install yesterday and was able to get it up and runing Timing is checked and good. I am using a NGK AFX wideband O2 hooked to the micro. I have the EGO set for this wideband. It seems to reading accurate to what the unit displays the thing that concerned me was when I selected it in the drop down the voltage It showed in the blocks did not match the voltage scale that is supplied with the NGK unit. But the voltage shown is grayed out and you can not change it. So being it appears to read correctly those are just bogus voltages displayed?
It started up and ran decent. It had a little surge at idle but nothing too bad. These are things I'm sure with a little time and learning I will get figured out. Mind you this was just a quick start and drive around the block quick to make sure the unit worked.

The questions I have is I used the base stock map that supplied with the micro. As I went thru the setup parameters I noticed the required fuel was set up for a 306cui with 30lb injectors with an injector dead time of 1.3 @ 13.2v and a Voltage correction of .100.

I assume before going any further I should set the required fuel to a 302 with 19lb injectors. I assume I should also get the injector data for the 19lb injectors and do the math as @awhat91 has shown in the sticky portion? I guess from there once that is set up I assume I need to get a VE table somewhat close before I do anything with any Closed loop idle.

I have watched Most of @a91what videos which has helped me understand a good bit more. Any advice would be great. just trying to do some self learning I'm the type that likes to figure things out and understand them so sorry for any dumb or repeated questions.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
U My microsquirt project Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
matt_ru Microsquirt with MSD 6A help Digital Self-tuning Forum 24
T Microsquirt and inputs Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
79pace Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into? Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
Jtoepper93 Turbo fox microsquirt help Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 58
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
S Microsquirt issue. Car won't start with SPOUT in Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
G Electrical Microsquirt harness help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
J My first microsquirt project Digital Self-tuning Forum 13
Nightstang00 Digital Tuning Coolant Temperature Sensor Microsquirt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
6 Help Need for a 4 cylinder swap with a microsquirt!!!!! Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
A Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
94tang Fried Microsquirt? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
maisonmays22 Microsquirt no start condition Digital Self-tuning Forum 31
maisonmays22 Microsquirt General Questions Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
E Stock 94 GT Microsquirt wont run/idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
OldManRiver Microsquirt V3-No start with spout in Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
Nightstang00 Idle issues with a foxbody and microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 31
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
A Ignition box with microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
9 Microsquirt with strange cold start problem Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Gunny87 Microsquirt not syncing up with tunerstudio Digital Self-tuning Forum 11
8 5.0 microsquirt mustang hits wall around 5000 RPM Digital Self-tuning Forum 25
Creomod SOLD Microsquirt for sale new mustang 86-93 Other Classifieds 3
U 5.0 Microsquirt start up help Digital Self-tuning Forum 11
8 5.0 microsquirt help Digital Self-tuning Forum 18
Blucifer99 92lx. Whats the difference between microsquirt and megasquirt for fox mustangs Digital Self-tuning Forum 10
1 97 explorer 302 microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 41
danielhv danielhv 87 microsquirt project Digital Self-tuning Forum 76
H 1989 gt vortech supercharged microsquirt, having trouble getting idle set, need a tune to compare. Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
a91what Megasquirt/tuner Studio Tech Thread Digital Self-tuning Forum 11
J Setup recommendations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
YadiStang Speedmaster Shaker Setup for 1969 - experience? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
L 95 GT Spare Tire Setup Pictures? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
J What setup should I choose, ,331,or 347? Fox Engine Swaparoo 4
revhead347 33 Spline Axle Setup 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
N Exhaust setup suggestions. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
@408Stroker Fox New bracket car setup 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S Need some advice on rear suspension setup 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
D Gt40p I take setup 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
from6to8 Thoughts on using this setup on 351 build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 86
A Fuel & Tuning setup for upcoming 00' S/C GT Questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Cool Beans Brakes Pedal Box Mods for SN95 Hydroboost Setup... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
J For Sale 1994 Mustang GT Autocross/HPDE setup, very clean, California. SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
D Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C For Sale What else is needed to complete my turbo setup? Engine and Power Adder 0
D Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup Mustang Sound & Shine All 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom