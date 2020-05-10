Microsquirt setup and first start questions

Allbizns
Member
-
- Jun 14, 2019
-
- 11
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 44
I just installed a DIY Microsquirt in my almost stock,92 mustang 5.0. It just has a CAI and a BBK 70mm T-body only because the factory was sticking bad and I had this laying around. Idecided to install it now for 2 reasons 1) I purchased it used and wanted to make sure it worked and 2) I just finished building a healthy 347 and wanted to get things figured out on the stock engine to hopefully make it easier once i install the 347.
I completed the install yesterday and was able to get it up and runing Timing is checked and good. I am using a NGK AFX wideband O2 hooked to the micro. I have the EGO set for this wideband. It seems to reading accurate to what the unit displays the thing that concerned me was when I selected it in the drop down the voltage It showed in the blocks did not match the voltage scale that is supplied with the NGK unit. But the voltage shown is grayed out and you can not change it. So being it appears to read correctly those are just bogus voltages displayed?
It started up and ran decent. It had a little surge at idle but nothing too bad. These are things I'm sure with a little time and learning I will get figured out. Mind you this was just a quick start and drive around the block quick to make sure the unit worked.
The questions I have is I used the base stock map that supplied with the micro. As I went thru the setup parameters I noticed the required fuel was set up for a 306cui with 30lb injectors with an injector dead time of 1.3 @ 13.2v and a Voltage correction of .100.
I assume before going any further I should set the required fuel to a 302 with 19lb injectors. I assume I should also get the injector data for the 19lb injectors and do the math as @awhat91 has shown in the sticky portion? I guess from there once that is set up I assume I need to get a VE table somewhat close before I do anything with any Closed loop idle.
I have watched Most of @a91what videos which has helped me understand a good bit more. Any advice would be great. just trying to do some self learning I'm the type that likes to figure things out and understand them so sorry for any dumb or repeated questions.
I completed the install yesterday and was able to get it up and runing Timing is checked and good. I am using a NGK AFX wideband O2 hooked to the micro. I have the EGO set for this wideband. It seems to reading accurate to what the unit displays the thing that concerned me was when I selected it in the drop down the voltage It showed in the blocks did not match the voltage scale that is supplied with the NGK unit. But the voltage shown is grayed out and you can not change it. So being it appears to read correctly those are just bogus voltages displayed?
It started up and ran decent. It had a little surge at idle but nothing too bad. These are things I'm sure with a little time and learning I will get figured out. Mind you this was just a quick start and drive around the block quick to make sure the unit worked.
The questions I have is I used the base stock map that supplied with the micro. As I went thru the setup parameters I noticed the required fuel was set up for a 306cui with 30lb injectors with an injector dead time of 1.3 @ 13.2v and a Voltage correction of .100.
I assume before going any further I should set the required fuel to a 302 with 19lb injectors. I assume I should also get the injector data for the 19lb injectors and do the math as @awhat91 has shown in the sticky portion? I guess from there once that is set up I assume I need to get a VE table somewhat close before I do anything with any Closed loop idle.
I have watched Most of @a91what videos which has helped me understand a good bit more. Any advice would be great. just trying to do some self learning I'm the type that likes to figure things out and understand them so sorry for any dumb or repeated questions.