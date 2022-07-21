Engine Missing or running rough

H

hollywoodjmack

New Member
Jul 20, 2022
1
0
1
51
Hollywood Alabama
I have a 92 mustang with a 5.0 that's running really rough and not much power. I'm confused as what to try next on it. It has a B cam, 24# injectors, eldebrock upper n lower intake, but bottom end is stock. I've owned the car for close to 20 years and it sits alot. I have put new plugs. Wires, distributor cap, rotor button, new coil, n new iac. I done a base idle reset, and I checked fuel pressure and it's at 35 psi. I bought a code reader and it gave an egr code but when I try to do the test with it running it almost instantly dies. I tried idling it up, but it still dies when I try to do the test. Sorry for the long text, but I'm hoping someone has ran into this before and can point me in the right direction
20220720_183905.jpg
20220720_184102.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Engine Surging idle issues
Replies
43
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
S
Engine ECM Issues
Replies
11
Views
195
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
R
Electrical Hard to Start, Rough Idle, Won't Rev Up/Barely Any Power to Drive
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
S
Electrical Won't stay running in run position
Replies
5
Views
225
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
C
Engine High rpm miss
Replies
24
Views
657
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom