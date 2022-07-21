I have a 92 mustang with a 5.0 that's running really rough and not much power. I'm confused as what to try next on it. It has a B cam, 24# injectors, eldebrock upper n lower intake, but bottom end is stock. I've owned the car for close to 20 years and it sits alot. I have put new plugs. Wires, distributor cap, rotor button, new coil, n new iac. I done a base idle reset, and I checked fuel pressure and it's at 35 psi. I bought a code reader and it gave an egr code but when I try to do the test with it running it almost instantly dies. I tried idling it up, but it still dies when I try to do the test. Sorry for the long text, but I'm hoping someone has ran into this before and can point me in the right direction