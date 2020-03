I picked my car up from the tuner shop on a nice warm day , drove good. About 120 miles, all highway to my home. Put it in the garage where it has been sitting until yesterday. About a 6 to 8 second crank time. Then died upon starting unless I physically keep it running with the throttle. Once its warm it idles about 950 rpm smoothly. I found the IAC unplugged. I plugged it in and it immediately idles at 1800 rpm.