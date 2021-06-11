Hey Guys. Foxbody temp and cooling question.

Have a 306 with HCI, 24 lb Injectors, 180 T Stat and I just installed a Fkex a lite 185 and have a year old SVE 3 Row Aluminum rad. The car when idling is fine. Fan turn in at 185 hit 187 and cool down to 177 area. When I start driving the temps start to climb hit about 200-207. Won't come down until I get to an idle and it just sitting there idling or I let off the throttle. I bled the cooling system with a Lysle Funnel and have the air out of the system. Trying to figure out what I need to look at? It's a GT so air flow is restricted a bit. The air damp plastic pieces are still there. The fan is suckling in air. The car has a Alt and Water pump underdrive pulley but stock crank pulley. Should I change out the water pump pulley?

Timing? Water pump? Not sure where to look next. Any help is appreciated