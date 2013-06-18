Mustang Fog Light Led Bulbs! Plug & Play Install! See Install Comparison Photos!

Ford Mustang Fog Light LED Bulbs


View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LgTLRbCmPM


Diode Dynamics carries LED bulbs for replacement of your Ford Mustang's fog lights in all major sizes. They are available in HP, XP, and SLF models. This will make your Mustang's fog lights a nice bright white, to match OEM-equipped HIDs! Just simple plug and play, replace the bulb and you are good to go!

Diode Dynamics offers the brightest, highest-quality bulbs on the market. These LED bulbs are designed by our engineering team here in St. Louis, and every bulb carries with it a three-year limited warranty.

We also offer several bulb models:
  • HP48: Slightly lower brightness than OEM bulbs, but still provides the crisp white, modern color of LEDs.
  • XP80: Considerably brighter than OEM. Will provide usable light output
  • SLF: Brightest Option! Street Legal Output! Will provide more usable light output than stock! USA Made!


These bulbs are made up of a quality plastic connector to slide right into the plug, as well as high durability terminals. A load resistor is embedded to prevent blowing the LEDs from voltage surge, and a diode is implanted to protect the LEDs from reverse polarity. The LED is wired for 12V operation, the kind found on all vehicles.

Included in your order is TWO BULBS (to fit your Ford Mustang).

Diode Dynamics' products come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a 3-year limited warranty.


Diode Dynamics: Fog Light LEDs for 1994-2004 Ford Mustang

Diode Dynamics: Fog Light LEDs for 2002-2012 Ford Mustang GT

Diode Dynamics: Fog Light LEDs for 2003-2004 Ford SVT Cobra

Diode Dynamics: Fog Light LEDs for 2007-2014 Ford Shelby GT500



gt500_xp80_w.jpg






***We have bulbs for GT500/Roush/Steeda/Saleen/California Special/Pony Package Fog Lights!!***

Any questions, feel free to ask via email ([email protected]), Post or shoot us a PM!

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thanks,
Nick C.

 

View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn6Re02LRUw


Diode Dynamics: NEW! Stage Series Light Bars

Introducing STAGE SERIES LED lighting! Inspired by the needs of a professional rally driver, these light bars have been designed for maximum functionality, with compact size, cutting-edge TIR optics, and a useful beam pattern, all in a highly durable package.


-Advanced TIR (total internal reflection) optic
-Slim design, for easy mounting
-Available in driving or wide beam patterns

6in_DrivingPattern.jpg


 
hBSQ8my.jpg

Think all LED fog lights are created equal? Think again! Check out this comparison of our SLF LED Fog Light Bulbs compared to a generic design commonly found on Amazon or eBay. As you can see, the generic option doesn't focus the light output, causing lots of glare and wasted light. By comparison, the SLF's advanced optical design matches the filament location of the original halogen bulb, providing the same clean, focused beam pattern as the stock bulb - only much brighter!

Ready to upgrade the fog lights on your ride? Click here to use our Vehicle Finder tool!

And don't forget to shoot us a PM for free USPS shipping on any U.S order!

Jake H.
Diode Dynamics

 
