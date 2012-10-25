Mustang License Plate Leds! Plug & Play Install! See Install Comparison Photos!





License plate bulbs are used to illuminate the rear license plate on your vehicle. From the factory, the bulbs are incandescent, lighting up in a yellowish color.Newer luxury cars use LED modules to illuminate the license plate with modern, cool white light. By changing your license plate bulbs to LED, you can easily add this luxury look to your Mustang!The installation is 100% plug-and-play, just replace your factory bulb.With low price and easy install, this is one of the best, easiest modifications you can do to improve how your Mustang looks at night.Diode Dynamics offers several bulb options so you can choose what fits you best. These options are listed by the design and the lumen output of each bulb:Slightly higher brightness than OEM bulbs. (24 lumens)Much brighter than OEM bulbs. These are bright! (56 lumens)Nearly triple the brightness of stock OEM bulbs!Slightly lower brightness than OEM bulbs, but still provides the crisp, modern color of LED. (16 lumens)Slightly higher brightness than OEM bulbs. (56 lumens)Similarly compact design, with two 5050-size Epistar SMD chips, driven at high power for maximum effective brightness. Outputs at 180 degrees.One high-power SMD under a diffusing lens for truly even output (no hotspots). Constant current design and air-cooled base for superior reliability. Features dual contact pins and nonpolar function for easy installation.Four high-power SMDs, under a diffusing lens. Just like the HP3, but run at higher power, with integrated copper plating for superior heat dissipation, allowing maximum brightness.Compact design, with two 5050-size Epistar SMD chips on a standard festoon base. Directional output. Direct replacement, plug-and-play.Similarly compact design, with four 5050-size Epistar SMD chips, for maximum effective brightness. Standard festoon base. Directional output. Direct replacement, plug-and-play.These bulbs are made up of a quality plastic connector to slide right into the plug, as well as high durability terminals. A load resistor is embedded to prevent blowing the LEDs from voltage surge, and a diode is implanted to protect the LEDs from reverse polarity. The LED is wired for 12V operation, the kind found on all vehicles.All of our products come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a