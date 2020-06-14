My 99gt hood won’t latch!

angf117

angf117

New Member
Nov 14, 2013
4
0
2
59
My hood quit closing....am I missing something? On the hood isn’t there supposed to be a catch for the hood latch on the body? I’ve read the posts about this but nothing about a hood catch.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Exhaust 99gt Header Removal? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
O 97 Cobra Swap Into 99gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
K 08 Crown Vic 2v Engine Work For 99gt?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
D New Member 99gt Conv. The Welcome Wagon 2
F What Can I Expect From A 99gt Vortech 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
C New guy! 99GT LE 35th Anniversary The Welcome Wagon 0
D 35th Anniv 99GT problems Special Production 2
S Will a twin fuel pump assy. from lightning fit in 99GT gas tank? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D 96 GT vs 99GT vs Cobra SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
8 99gt vert swap questions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
8 99gt to 04 cobra wiring question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S 8.8 rear end from 99GT 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
yello05 Walters 99GT BBF Turbo video Regional Forums and Event Information 42
99GTNOOB Whipple on a 99GT?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
99GTNOOB stock rim width 99GT?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Nova Can i install a motor into a 99gt with long tubes on the motor? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S 99GT Heads on a 98GT??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
tdizzle Pic Request: 99GT Wheels on Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
M 99gt h-pipe fit on 96 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
R 35th Anniv Seeking Production Number of 99GT-LE Special Production 100
revedup 5.0 versus 99GT up, Which is better???? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 32
M horn stopped working on my 99GT... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
blacksheep-1 spindle nut 99gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
E Will a vortech designed for a 01 cobra fit my 99GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K My 99gt has a check engine light and won't start sometimes... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
2 Propper Clutch feel / play / slack in a 02GT and 99GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
G 99GT K-Member Installed, Alignment Pics included SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
G 99GT, long tubes and auto transmission SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
2 99gt with 101k???? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
T Is my 90K 99GT too old for a new H pipe? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
M intake problems on 99GT's?... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B Finally picked up a 99GT, pics inside 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 32
B Finally got myself a 99GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
F 03 cobra pumps in a 99gt. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
K help with mach1 calipers and 13" on 99gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Smaug Best combo for a 99Gt Shell SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
G My GOD the carbon,, 99GT,,intake swap,,Damn EGR PLEASE READ! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
G 99GT, EGR Block Plate And Check Eng Light Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
T Turn Signal Flasher Location ? 99GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Something is slipping (99GT) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
rkutzner 99GT 'Thunks' when I shift hard SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
mob computer problem in 99gt's? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
C new best for my 99gt! Regional Forums and Event Information 13
J power window problem 99GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
N8Miller My buddy CANT wire in a msd 6a box in his 99gt?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
M 04 Cobra seats in a 99GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Gutted 99GT needs a basic wiring harness SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
stang9gt get code without scanner on 99GT? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
A Fan control for a 99GT? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B 99Gt+ Auto #'s SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom