My SN95 build thread - ms3x with LS coil conversion

awing

awing

Member
Jul 29, 2019
26
10
13
39
Westport, MA
I got my car running full sequential spark and fuel over the weekend. A few bumps in the road, like usual but it's getting better. This is a DIY MS3 V3, with the MS3x expansion.

Coil packs are LS2 style from GM trucks around 2000-2004, maybe later. These are pretty cheap out of some junkyards, I bought from LS fbook groups. This is the D585 heatsink coil, and while a hot coil it has drawbacks. These will autofire if over-dwelled. This is good for the coil, but very bad for your engine as it can dangerously increase your timing. Default MS settings will overdwell these coils. Currently I'm running a flat 3.5ms dwell with no battery correction. I ran some tests on my bench to see where exactly these will autofire, and I have another set to test still - to check my first results, to make sure it's safe. 3.5ms should be okay under all conditions, but I'm thinking I should have picked a different coil. They were cheap enough though, $100 typical for 8 coils. I'll try to dig up my data to post later.

Rest of the kit is hall effect crank sensor from 64 Bit Tuning, which I modified my balancer setup to fit. Kit is targeted at fox setups, but I like having an SN setup still. Distributor is replaced with explorer 5.0 style hall effect half-moon sensor.

20191116_181932_Moment.jpg
20191020_172343.jpg
20191020_134918.jpg
20191014_161903.jpg

Coil Conversion


 

  • Sponsors(?)


awing

awing

Member
Jul 29, 2019
26
10
13
39
Westport, MA
I'm still here years later. Sorry @a91what for not following up with you after your first remote tune session - 2 years ago was it? I've actually made some decent passes this week - my best of the night 12.02 @ 114. And it's been a streetable setup as well. I've tinkered with your tune, added timing and let autotune do it's thing here and there. I have some track logs to go back and mess with in MegaLog for my next session, my AFR was around 13 on this pass. I know there's an 11.9 to be had here.

Engine and trans setup is untouched from my sig. This was on stock front suspension, with the sway bar still installed. Car was on a 28x10.5 slick with a skinny up front. Rear suspension has stock uppers with new bushings, maximum motorsports adjustable height lowers, eibach lowering springs and strange single adjustable shocks, with a sway bar. 3.73 rear gear.

Car weighs 3,400 on the dot with me in the car and a half tank of fuel. 3,200 without driver.


20211014_002720.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Mr.Hawver's MS3X Tuning Thread
Replies
16
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Mr. Hawver
M
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
0
Views
970
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
A
Advice for upcoming supercharged New Edge build
Replies
29
Views
6K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dark04GT
Dark04GT
Top Bottom