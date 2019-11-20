My SN95 build thread - ms3x with LS coil conversion

I got my car running full sequential spark and fuel over the weekend. A few bumps in the road, like usual but it's getting better. This is a DIY MS3 V3, with the MS3x expansion.Coil packs are LS2 style from GM trucks around 2000-2004, maybe later. These are pretty cheap out of some junkyards, I bought from LS fbook groups. This is the D585 heatsink coil, and while a hot coil it has drawbacks. These will autofire if over-dwelled. This is good for the coil, but very bad for your engine as it can dangerously increase your timing. Default MS settings will overdwell these coils. Currently I'm running a flat 3.5ms dwell with no battery correction. I ran some tests on my bench to see where exactly these will autofire, and I have another set to test still - to check my first results, to make sure it's safe. 3.5ms should be okay under all conditions, but I'm thinking I should have picked a different coil. They were cheap enough though, $100 typical for 8 coils. I'll try to dig up my data to post later.Rest of the kit is hall effect crank sensor from 64 Bit Tuning, which I modified my balancer setup to fit. Kit is targeted at fox setups, but I like having an SN setup still. Distributor is replaced with explorer 5.0 style hall effect half-moon sensor.