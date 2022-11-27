Need help diagnosing the cause of this sound (2004 GT 4.6 Manual)

Hello guys I’m new to all of this this is really my first car so any help is appreciated, so there’s this unusual noise coming from the passenger side kind of in the engine bay it only happens when coming to a stop, sometimes it will happens when just idling or when the car is turning off, it goes away whenever I rev the car and it never happens while the car moving. It’s doesn’t happen every time but it will it do it ever so often. Again any help is appreciated Here’s a video of the sound https://imgur.io/a/Q4oPq4M#80C4E5n