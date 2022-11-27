Need help diagnosing the cause of this sound (2004 GT 4.6 Manual)

PSKSAM2 said: That is an odd one, almost sounds like a Jake brake. By the sound I would have guessed brake or suspension related, but it doesn't seem to correlate with the car's speed in the video, and you said it can happen at idle or when shutting down. Can you feel any vibration when it occurs?



Maybe belt or pulley related? Click to expand...

Yea the car would vibrate a little bit, it goes away if I rev it up but if the rpm’s drop back down to normal the sound will come back. it happens every now and then, so I’m not really sure what it could be. The car has sat for a while if that helps I think around 3-4 years