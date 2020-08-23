Need help finding reverse switch on transmission

R

Rogie Stone

Active Member
Feb 21, 2016
32
42
28
43
I am using a SN 95 transmission case and need help identifying the reverse light switch and neutral safety.
4F7317E6-DB8A-4C3A-A726-C91C2FCE38C4.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Engine Need Help Finding a Part Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Interior and Upholstery Need help finding this shift knob 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Need Help finding 96 mustang gt seat parts 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Dave Anderson Need help finding wheel lock key 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N Need help finding correct speedo gear! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
BackInBlack Looking For A Particular Stripe And I Need Help Finding It. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
V Fox Need Help Finding A Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
ganador01 Need Helping Finding Out Which Power Windows Conversion Kit I Have 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
8 Need Help With Finding The Right Converter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
A Need Help Finding Correct Pcv Valve. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
M Need To Find A 4.6l For My 2003 Mustang Gt Help!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
9 Need Serious Help Finding The Correct Rear Rotor On My 5 Lug Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Killa Need Help Find A Correct Tail Light For My 89 Lx 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Tanner Dyer Need Helping Finding The Name Of These Wheels!!!!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
D I Need Help Finding Build Date Of 65 Stang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
Tanner Dyer Need Help Finding A Front Valance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
ColbyRoss Wheels-Tires Need Help Finding Wheel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Need help finding rear fold down seat!!!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
superstang01 Need some help finding nuts and bolts... SVT Tech Forum 2
TJC Need help finding installer for MGW in SF Bay Area 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 10
Dralan552 Need Help Finding Out Why Cd Player And Aux Is Not Working 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
BackInBlack Need Help Finding Spoiler 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
damien linton Need Help Finding A Cai 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 9
MikeH686 Need Help Finding A Part 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
bigjstang Blower-Need Help Finding Tuner-Maryland. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
bear601 need help!!!!! finding a body kit for a 1990 gt HATCH 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Beercoaster Need Help Finding Wiring Harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
A Killed my wheel need help finding a replacement SVT Tech Forum 6
J Need help finding turn signal cancel cam for '68 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
robertdeuce I need some help finding these!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
arbailey Need help finding MAF part Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S Need help finding car i regret selling...can someone get me a carfax? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
O Need help finding ecu Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
600hpSnake Need Help Finding B-Day Gift For Wife 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
M Need help finding B-pillar cap seals for 1990 convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
1 Need help finding marker bulb 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
N Need help with finding correct headers Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
fawcett I need help finding the right headlights! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
GTA_V6_Mustang Need to find a bottle blanket, help? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Slow5.0 Need help finding my old Mustang in your area! Regional Forums and Event Information 4
I candy need help with finding a part. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
2 Need help finding 2000 Mustang GT EFI Wiring Harness The Welcome Wagon 1
J need help finding some good tires 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
killer5.0 i need help finding a horn contact switch..american muscle gave me a part number... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
N need help finding exhaust. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
B need help finding a snout seal for my charger SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
ttopstang Need help finding gauge pod 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
BBayWill 40th Anniv Need help finding... Special Production 0
Scootro Need help finding these fog light grill cover for a fox body!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
G Need help finding these badges 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom