I have a 1988 gt and I am having a issue with it. When you first start driving it it runs like crap till around 3000 rpms and then it will pop though the intake and runs ok. But as soon as you get out of it. It starts running bad like it's missing. But it last for about 10 to 15 miles and clears up but it dont have the power as it did for this all started happening. But if you turn car off and restart it it will do the same thing again but last longer. Has anyone ran into this before? There motor is .30 over with f303 cam msd distributor and a msd 6la-2 box stock inj and mass air, shorty headers. Thanks
 

