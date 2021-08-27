Need some advice on a S550 trans config

S

speedknot

New Member
Sep 8, 2019
7
0
1
50
Long Island, NY
I currently have a beautiful 2014 GT 6spd manual. I've had some suspension work and other things done to get it ready for a supercharger. Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I'm finding it more difficult to use the clutch now. So its time for an auto trans. I still plan on installing a supercharger on my next stang, but I'm debating whether or not to go with a 6spd or 10spd auto. Does anyone has any tech insight on these two trannys and which one would be better suited for a Roush Ph1 or Ph2? I may track it in the future, if our local govt allows it again.:(
Thanks in advance
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore?
Replies
59
Views
4K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
S
My 95 v6 to v8 conversion project. Advice needed
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stangzpride
S
W
-Classic-Fit Big Pony Polo shopping online
Replies
0
Views
896
Regional Forums and Event Information
wvowor09
W
408gt91
have any of you ever tried this?if so did it work?
Replies
3
Views
520
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
408gt91
408gt91
Top Bottom