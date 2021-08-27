Need some advice on a S550 trans config

I currently have a beautiful 2014 GT 6spd manual. I've had some suspension work and other things done to get it ready for a supercharger. Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I'm finding it more difficult to use the clutch now. So its time for an auto trans. I still plan on installing a supercharger on my next stang, but I'm debating whether or not to go with a 6spd or 10spd auto. Does anyone has any tech insight on these two trannys and which one would be better suited for a Roush Ph1 or Ph2? I may track it in the future, if our local govt allows it again.Thanks in advance