Need suspension help? Check out OpenTracker

Husky44
10 Year Member
-
- Sep 27, 2006
-
- 822
-
- 84
-
- 59
This is not a paid endorsement! We're all pretty good about sharing poor customer service experiences--I try to share the good ones too.
Lots of folks post looking for wisdom on how to set up our suspensions. I can't endorse John at OpenTracker enough. His products are first quality, and his expertise is off the charts. But his customer service is what sets him furthest apart. My story:
Started this project about 17 years ago. I replaced front suspension components then, buying UCAs and LCAs from one of the standard mail order vendors (yeah, it's that old of a project). Project was on-and-off until I made a big push in 2014 to get it ready for the 50th anniversary event. At that time, I had learned a lot more, and learned of OpenTracker. I bought his DIY roller upgrade kits for UCA, LCA, spring perches, idler arm, and a kit to box my LCAs, and his camber kit. He spent a lot of time on the phone with me helping me figure out what I needed, and what I didn't need for my project.
The project didn't make the 50th, and wound up on the back burner again until earlier this summer. The new suspension parts had been installed for 6+ years, but I'd never done the initial alignment. I emailed John to ask some questions about the camber kit. He called me the same day, to answer my questions and offer some additional insight I needed, but hadn't asked for. There was no opportunity for him to sell me anything, but he called to help me out. I was impressed.
A couple of days later, I started on the install, and noticed that my roller bearings in the LCA were allowing the arm to move around on the bearing. THIS WAS MY INSTALL! I was pretty sure this wasn't the way it was supposed to be, so I emailed John for advice. He called me to discuss, and offered to fix the problem for me free of charge if I would send the LCAs to him--just cover the shipping cost. I offered to pay, but he flat refused. In the process of removing the LCAs, I beat the crap out of one of them to get the ball joint loose, and concaved the crap out of the top. I figured they were worthless at this point, and called John to figure out a replacement deal. He had a new set of arms that he sent out right away. I told him I would send him my takeoffs in case he could find some way to salvage at least the roller bearings, and asked him not to judge me for being an idiot with a big hammer. I wasn't expecting any kind of compensation for the returns, mainly didn't want to just throw them in the trash.
He called me a few days later, and informed me that my basic Mustang vendor arms were Moog arms that were made of unobtanium and were way better than the replacements he'd already sent me. He offered to fix my arms, fix the bearings (what I was originally taking them off for, before I thought I had ruined the one), and send them back to me. I got them back in less than a week, and he charged me a ridiculously low amount for his labor (I'd have paid 2-3 times as much and felt like I was getting a bargain!).
He could have sold me hundreds of dollars of parts that I thought I needed and I would have been happy to buy, but he helped me salvage parts that he sold me 6 years ago, and set me up with better.
He will always make time to talk to a customer to help them figure out the best solution for their car, not to make a sale. If you're trying to figure out how to get the best performance out of your car, give him a call. You won't be disappointed.
Lots of folks post looking for wisdom on how to set up our suspensions. I can't endorse John at OpenTracker enough. His products are first quality, and his expertise is off the charts. But his customer service is what sets him furthest apart. My story:
Started this project about 17 years ago. I replaced front suspension components then, buying UCAs and LCAs from one of the standard mail order vendors (yeah, it's that old of a project). Project was on-and-off until I made a big push in 2014 to get it ready for the 50th anniversary event. At that time, I had learned a lot more, and learned of OpenTracker. I bought his DIY roller upgrade kits for UCA, LCA, spring perches, idler arm, and a kit to box my LCAs, and his camber kit. He spent a lot of time on the phone with me helping me figure out what I needed, and what I didn't need for my project.
The project didn't make the 50th, and wound up on the back burner again until earlier this summer. The new suspension parts had been installed for 6+ years, but I'd never done the initial alignment. I emailed John to ask some questions about the camber kit. He called me the same day, to answer my questions and offer some additional insight I needed, but hadn't asked for. There was no opportunity for him to sell me anything, but he called to help me out. I was impressed.
A couple of days later, I started on the install, and noticed that my roller bearings in the LCA were allowing the arm to move around on the bearing. THIS WAS MY INSTALL! I was pretty sure this wasn't the way it was supposed to be, so I emailed John for advice. He called me to discuss, and offered to fix the problem for me free of charge if I would send the LCAs to him--just cover the shipping cost. I offered to pay, but he flat refused. In the process of removing the LCAs, I beat the crap out of one of them to get the ball joint loose, and concaved the crap out of the top. I figured they were worthless at this point, and called John to figure out a replacement deal. He had a new set of arms that he sent out right away. I told him I would send him my takeoffs in case he could find some way to salvage at least the roller bearings, and asked him not to judge me for being an idiot with a big hammer. I wasn't expecting any kind of compensation for the returns, mainly didn't want to just throw them in the trash.
He called me a few days later, and informed me that my basic Mustang vendor arms were Moog arms that were made of unobtanium and were way better than the replacements he'd already sent me. He offered to fix my arms, fix the bearings (what I was originally taking them off for, before I thought I had ruined the one), and send them back to me. I got them back in less than a week, and he charged me a ridiculously low amount for his labor (I'd have paid 2-3 times as much and felt like I was getting a bargain!).
He could have sold me hundreds of dollars of parts that I thought I needed and I would have been happy to buy, but he helped me salvage parts that he sold me 6 years ago, and set me up with better.
He will always make time to talk to a customer to help them figure out the best solution for their car, not to make a sale. If you're trying to figure out how to get the best performance out of your car, give him a call. You won't be disappointed.