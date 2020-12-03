NEED: Tire Changer Jaw/Claw Covers for the shop

kiddiccarus
The first widely accepted Tranny
Looking for help here in finding what I need. I got a new machine here at the shop and I need some covers to protect the wheels that we are changing tires on.
IF ANYONE knows of a place I can get these claw covers please post a link in here for me so I can order them.
What I have: Corghi Service Pro Model 122
What I need: Covers that will go over the claw/jaw that touches the rim of the wheel
Example from the older machine and these will not fit the new machine
