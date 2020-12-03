NEED: Tire Changer Jaw/Claw Covers for the shop

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
15 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
1,609
985
143
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Looking for help here in finding what I need. I got a new machine here at the shop and I need some covers to protect the wheels that we are changing tires on.

IF ANYONE knows of a place I can get these claw covers please post a link in here for me so I can order them.

What I have: Corghi Service Pro Model 122
What I need: Covers that will go over the claw/jaw that touches the rim of the wheel

Example from the older machine and these will not fit the new machine
20201203_141423_HDR.jpg
20201203_135420.jpg
20201203_134838_HDR.jpg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
96 Mustang GT vert. Had some mods when I bought it. What do I do now?
Replies
4
Views
353
The Welcome Wagon
leibldg
leibldg
CtCarl
Fox Spare Tire Cover, or The "May-As-Wells" Will Get You Every Time
Replies
0
Views
313
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CtCarl
CtCarl
Lawdawg86
Major shake at around 65-70 on 2000 mustang V6
Replies
2
Views
259
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
8
Fox need recommendations on tires
Replies
8
Views
515
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Mr.Roush02
For Sale 2002 Stage 2 (supercharged) Roush mustang
Replies
0
Views
377
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Mr.Roush02
Mr.Roush02
Top Bottom