TPMS sender question

OK this is in the " general " section......
I changed out wheels and tires on my 2020 Silverado truck here a few months ago.. Purchase some new wheel moniters that were sealed in GM packages off Ebay...
Had one go out, that I replaced a few days ago, today my system shows another wheel is not sending any info??

My understanding is these have batteries in them that do wear out......... Is there a chance I received some " older stock" that had older batteries in them???
Or what can I look for here???
 

